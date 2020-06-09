Manchester United Finally Begins Training at Old Trafford; Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire, Fred Rodrigues & Others React! (Watch Video & See Pics)

Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire at Old Trafford (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Manchester United has returned to their venue Old Trafford and the players were seen sweating it out in the stadium. Needless to say that Red Devils players could not contain their excitement. After a gap of three of months due to the outspread of the coronavirus, the players trained for the first time at the Old Trafford. The players were made to sweat it out in an empty stadium so that they get a hang of it in their upcoming games. Brandon Williams was sad to see the empty stadium. Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard, Fred Rodrigues also took to social media to post their excitement. Saul Niguez Announces New Club, Puts Manchester United Transfer Rumours to Rest.

It is quite an abrupt feeling for the players to play without fans cheering for them and the team needed to get used to playing without their supporters. United will play their first game against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur. The match will be scheduled to happen on June 19 and thus the players are seen sweating it out the stadium. In their home fixture, Man United will be playing against Sheffield United. You can check out the pictures and video below:

View this post on Instagram Back at Old Trafford 😍❤️ I’ve missed you #MUFC A post shared by Harry Maguire (@harrymaguire93) on Jun 6, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

Another one

View this post on Instagram Back at Old Trafford ✅ #MUFC #faith A post shared by Fred Rodrigues (@fred08oficial) on Jun 6, 2020 at 10:27am PDT

Bran Williams

View this post on Instagram An empty old Trafford 😰 good to be back though❤️⚽️ A post shared by Brandon Williams (@branwilliams) on Jun 6, 2020 at 10:25am PDT

Jesse Lingard

View this post on Instagram Back At OT ❤️🔋 #MUFC A post shared by JLingz👑 (@jesselingard) on Jun 6, 2020 at 9:58am PDT

Video shared by Man United

👀 There's no place like home 🏟️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 8, 2020

The players were seen playing 11 vs 11 and were preparing for the start of the impending season. Manchester United haven't played a game since March 8, due to the outspread of the coronavirus. It was only after getting a green light from the government that the English Premier League decided to start the impending season