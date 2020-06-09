Manchester United Finally Begins Training at Old Trafford; Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire, Fred Rodrigues & Others React! (Watch Video & See Pics)

Manchester United has returned to their venue Old Trafford and the players were seen sweating it out in the stadium. Needless to say that Red Devils players could not contain their excitement. After a gap of three of months due to the outspread of the coronavirus, the players trained for the first time at the Old Trafford. The players were made to sweat it out in an empty stadium so that they get a hang of it in their upcoming games. Brandon Williams was sad to see the empty stadium. Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard, Fred Rodrigues also took to social media to post their excitement. Saul Niguez Announces New Club, Puts Manchester United Transfer Rumours to Rest.
It is quite an abrupt feeling for the players to play without fans cheering for them and the team needed to get used to playing without their supporters. United will play their first game against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur. The match will be scheduled to happen on June 19 and thus the players are seen sweating it out the stadium. In their home fixture, Man United will be playing against Sheffield United. You can check out the pictures and video below:
The players were seen playing 11 vs 11 and were preparing for the start of the impending season. Manchester United haven't played a game since March 8, due to the outspread of the coronavirus. It was only after getting a green light from the government that the English Premier League decided to start the impending season