Manchester United have not given up their pursuit of Antony and are still considering a move for the forward before the transfer window closes at the end of this month. The Ajax player has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a long time in the transfer window and it looked at the point that the Red Devils have cooled down their interest in the player. But according to the latest update, they are still on the hunt and will be trying to sign him for one last time. Cristiano Ronaldo Cautioned by Merseyside Police for Knocking Down Phone From Fan’s Hand During Premier League Last Season

According to noted Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ajax are determined to not let him go. Manchester United, on the other hand, will attempt one more to secure his signature although he says that the deal is difficult. Manchester United have been on the lookout for forwards in the summer transfer window but have so far, not been able to recruit even one such player. Their poor start to the season where they have suffered two losses in as many games with only a goal scored furthermore raises concerns about their attack.

To top it off, there has been growing uncertainty over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who too has remained goalless in the two games he has played. Although the Portugal forward lashed out at the media, slamming them for 'lies', it still remains to be clear whether he will continue at the club or not.

