With the aim of toppling Liverpool at the top of Premier League 2020-21 team standings, Manchester United will host Aston Villa in their upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the Old Trafford on January 2 (Friday Night). The Red Devils are currently holding the second position with 30 points and have a great chance to get the pinnacle spot. On the other hand, Aston Villa – who are placed fifth in the standings – are on a five-match unbeaten streak and would be raring to get the favourable result. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of MUN vs AVL match. MUN vs AVL Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

The Red Devils come into this game following a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Marcus Rashford netted a brilliant goal in the second half to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side over the line. On the other hand, Aston Villa drew 1-1 against Chelsea in their last fixture. Manchester United will indeed take the field as favourites as they defeated Aston Villa 19 times in their previous 25 meetings. Five games resulted in draws while only one match went in Aston Villa's favour. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other details.

When is Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Aston Villa match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on January 2, 2021 (Friday Night). The match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Aston Villa match.

