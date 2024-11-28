Manchester United find themselves in the 15th spot in the Europa League standings with a solitary win in their four matches. They face Bodo/Glimt at home next, a game they need to win to stay competitive in the league. Ruben Amorim saw his side drop points against Ipswich in his first game in charge of the club. The old problems came back to haunt the club once again and the Portuguese gaffer has a lot of work to do to bring the club back to the top. Bodo/Glimt has a point more than them but playing at Old Trafford is a challenge for the best of teams. Manchester United versus Bodo/Glimt will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Ipswich Town 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25: Marcus Rashford Scores in Ruben Amorim’s Managerial Debut for Red Devils.

Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, and Victor Lindelof are missing out for Manchester United due to injuries. Luke Shaw has resumed full training and is pushing for a start. He alongside Diogo Dalot are likely to be the two wing-backs. Antony is set to be handed a start in the attacking third along with Rasmus Hojlund. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro will form the double pivot in midfield.

Bodo are missing players like Samuel Burakovsky, Daniel Bassi, Gaute Vetti, and Syver Skeide as they are unfit. Patrick Berg, their skipper, will be leading the efforts in midfield as the visitors opt for a fluid 4-3-3 formation. Jens Petter Hauge and Philip Zinckernagel should be the two wide attackers with Kasper Hogh as the central striker. Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Manchester United? CR7's Ex-Teammate Sheds Light on Possibility of Al-Nassr Captain's Return to Red Devils Following Ruben Amorim's Appointment.

When is Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will host Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 on Friday, November 29. The Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt match will take place at Old Trafford and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season in India. Fans in India can watch Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast partner of UEFA Europa League 2024-25 in India, will provide Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt live streaming. Fans looking for an online viewing option, can watch Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need to have a subscription to do the same. Manchester United will be too strong at home for this one and will be able to win their first game under their new boss.

