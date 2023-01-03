Manchester United play their first game of 2023 against Bournemouth at home where a win will see them consolidate their position in the top four. With Liverpool dropping points yesterday, the Red Devils look the favourites this season to return to Champions League football. But with some tough fixtures coming up in January against Arsenal and Manchester City, this game becomes a must-win for the home side. They head into the match with a win against Wolves where despite being below par, the team managed to gain three points. Erik Ten Hag may find it difficult to sign some players in January with the board in no mood for spending which makes his job tough. But with the players he has got, the Dutchman is leading them well. Opponents Bournemouth are 15th and with a solitary win in their last five outings in the league. Manchester United versus Bournemouth will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives in Saudi Arabia Ahead of Al-Nassr Unveiling Ceremony (See Pics).

Lisandro Martinez should return to the starting eleven for Manchester United where he will partner with Raphael Varane. Luke Shaw will replace Tyrell Malacia at full-back with Aaron Wan Bissaka completing the back four. Marcus Rashford was dropped to the bench against Wolves due to a disciplinary breach but the in-form player is set to start for the hosts. Casemiro has been immense for the team and he will play a key role again this evening.

Philip Billing will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game while Bournemouth could also be without the services of David Brooks, Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas and Marcus Tavernier. Kieffer Moore and Dominic Solanke in the attacking third will have to be at their very best with Manchester United boasting the best defence in the league. Jefferson Lema in central midfield will be the one that orchestrates their play.

When is Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will be held on January 4, 2023 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Wanted Lionel Messi, Not Cristiano Ronaldo! Al-Nassr Coach Rudi Garcia ‘Jokes’ About Portuguese Superstar's Deal With the Saudi Arabian Club (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Bournemouth match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Bournemouth match. Manchester United should secure a routine win here given the form they are in.

