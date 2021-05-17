Manchester United and Fulham are all set to take on each other in the EPL 2021 match at the Old Trafford. In this article. we shall be bringing the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but before that let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. This would be United's last home game for the season and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the Red Devils have done exceptionally well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils have already qualified in the Champions League 2021-22 as they are comfortably placed on number two of the points table. The team has 70 points in their kitty and United still has a couple of games to go (including the one against Fulham) to end the season. Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool, EPL 2020-21: Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino Keep Reds in Top-Four Race (Watch Goal Highlights).

Fulham, on the other hand, is placed on number 18 of the points table. The team has won only five games and lost 19 matches. Manchester United is currently the favourite for the match, The team will be missing out on the services of Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones through injury. Whereas, Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo remain unavailable for selection through injury. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Manchester United vs Fulham match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on May 17, 2021, Sunday. The match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Fulham match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Fulham match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

