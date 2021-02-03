What a night it was for Manchester United as they faced Southampton! The Old Trafford Stadium witnessed a stunning win 9-0 win. The Red Devils fans, players and the team management will be reminiscing the game for a long time now. With this win, Manchester United broke a plethora of records. During the match, it was Marcus Rashford who also scripted one more record for himself. He surpassed Eric Cantona in terms of goals scored for the club. Rashford now has 83 goals in their kitty. Post this, Rashford hailed Eric Cantona on social media. Manchester United Shatters Plethora of Records After Beating Southampton 9-0 During EPL 2020-21 Match (Watch Video Highlights).

Rashford shared the picture of himself on social media and had an amazing caption to it. "8️⃣3️⃣ special moment for me as a boyhood United fan, passing King Eric’s record. Loved it out there tonight, great team performance ♥️," read the caption of the snap. Marcus Rashford has been one of the most important players for the Red Devils and has delivered when the team needed it the most. Manchester United Hammer Southampton 9-0 in EPL 2020-21, Netizens Rejoice as Red Devils Equal Biggest Win (Check Reactions).

Check out the tweet by Rashford:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Rashford MBE (@marcusrashford)

Apart from Marcus Rashford, it was Aaron van- Bissaka, Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Scott McTominay were the ones who scored a goal. Anthony Martial netted a brace and led the team to a 9-0 win. With this Manchester United is on number two of the EPL 2020-21 points table.

