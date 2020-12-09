Mumbai City FC will aim to extend their three-match winning streak when they play Chennaiyin FC in their next match in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7. Mumbai City started their ISL 2020-21 campaign with a shock defeat to NorthEast United FC but has since notched-up three consecutive wins and currently sit at the top of the point table. Their opponents Chennaiyin FC are struggling in the eighth place and have won only one in three games. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the right players and best team for Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match should scroll down for all information. MCFC vs CFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Last 5 Encounters in Indian Super League.

Anirudh Thapa who had to be substituted with an ankle injury in the first half against Bengaluru FC could make a start after coach Csaba Laszlo said he had recovered well. Mumbai City FC could still be without captain and left-back Mandar Rao Desai, whose father sadly passed away a day before Mumbai’s last match against Odisha FC. Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of MCFC vs CFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Mumbai City FC captain and goalkeeper Amrinder Singh (MCFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Reagan Singh (CFC) and Mohamad Rakip (MCFC) will be selected as the three defenders of this side.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) will be the midfielders in this team.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Adam le Fondre (MCFC) and Esmael Goncalves (CFC) should be selected the two forwards in this team.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Mohamad Rakip (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC) and Esmael Goncalves (CFC).

Mumbai City FC striker Adam le Fondre (MCFC) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Chennaiyin FC winger Esmael Goncalves (CFC) can be made the vice-captain of the side for the Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match.

