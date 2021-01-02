Mumbai City FC will look to go at the top of the team standings as they take on Kerala Blasters FC in their upcoming fixture in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Saturday (January 2). Mumbai City have been on a roll so far with five wins, and one draws in seven outings – accumulating 16 points. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters are reeling at the ninth position with one victory, three draws and three loses in seven outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, mid-fielders, defenders and goal-keeper for MCFC vs KBFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Although Kerala Blasters are the underdogs for this game, they must have got a lot of confidence from their last outing against Hyderabad FC which awarded them a 2-0 win. Over the last six seasons, the two clubs have faced each other on 12 occasions with Mumbai City FC leading the head-to-head record with four wins. Two games resulted in Kerala’s favour while the remaining six ended in draws. As the upcoming game gets lined-up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Albino Gomes (KBFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Abdul Hakku Nediyodath (KBFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC) and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (MCFC) will be selected as the four defenders of this side.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rahul KP (KBFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC) and Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) will be the midfielders in this team.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Adam le Fondre (MCFC) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) should be selected the two forwards in this team.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Albino Gomes (KBFC), Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Abdul Hakku Nediyodath (KBFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (MCFC), Rahul KP (KBFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC).

Adam le Fondre (MCFC) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Hugo Boumous (MCFC) can fill the vice-captain slot.

