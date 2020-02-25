Napoli vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2019–20 Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Kostas Manolas (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Official SSC Napoli)

Barcelona faces Napoli in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League looking to build on a good few weeks of football in terms of results. The Catalonians leapfrogged Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table at the weekend, and a positive result in Naples will give them further boost. Barcelona have fumbled badly in the last few seasons in Europe; hence this game has added significance. Their last trophy came way back in 2014/15 season and for a top side like Barcelona, the drought is too much. Napoli are sixth in the Italian Serie A and with four wins in their last five league games. They have shocked a few big clubs at home in the past, which makes them a feared team. NAP vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Barcelona Football Match.

Fernando Llorente is down with flu and will not take part in the contest for Napoli. Hirving Lozano and Jose Callejon will likely start on the bench with Matteo Politano, and Lorenzo Insigne preferred in the starting eleven. Arkadiusz Milik is a threat in the opposition box, and Barcelona will have to mark him well. Fabian Ruiz is the leader in midfield for the hosts and has a lot riding on self.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will shoulder the attacking responsibility for Barcelona with Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele missing. Frenkie de Jong will return to the line-up after being rested at the weekend. He will pair up with Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal. The defence has not been Barcelona's strength this season, but the experience of Gerard Pique can come in handy in such crunch games. Lionel Messi Set to Play in ‘City of Diego Maradona’ As Barcelona Face Napoli in Champions League, Italian Club Shares Classy Video.

