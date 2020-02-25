NAP vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Barcelona Football Match

Arkadiusz Milik and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Napoli (NAP) will host FC Barcelona (BAR) in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie in UEFA Champions League 2019-20. NAP vs BAR match will be played at the Stadio San Paolo Stadium in Naples on February 25, 2020 (late Tuesday night). This will be the first-ever competitive between the two teams and will be looking for a win to take and advantage in three weeks’ time to Catalonia. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to created Dream11 Fantasy Team for Napoli vs Barcelona can scroll down below for more details. Lionel Messi Set to Play in ‘City of Diego Maradona’ As Barcelona Face Napoli in Champions League, Italian Club Shares Classy Video.

Barcelona have a brilliant record in the last 16 of the Champions League as they have progressed from this stage in each of the last 12 seasons, a competition record. Meanwhile, Napoli have been eliminated in their past two European ties against Spanish opposition. But Gennaro Gattuso and his men can build on the fact that the Spanish giants have failed to win in their last five knockout matches in Italy drawing one and losing four. Lionel Messi Scores Four Goals Against Eibar, Club Sends Classy Message to Argentine After Heavy Defeat.

Napoli vs Barcelona, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc Andre Ter Stegen (BAR) should be your keeper for this match.

Napoli vs Barcelona, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kostas Manolas (NAP), Gerard Pique (BAR) and Nelson Semedo (BAR) must be the defenders in your team.

Napoli vs Barcelona, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – You should ideally go for four midfielders and they must be Piotr Zielinski (NAP), Fabian Ruiz (NAP), Frenkie De Jong (BAR) and Ansu Fati (BAR).

Napoli vs Barcelona, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR) should be your captain while Dries Mertens (NAP) should be your vice-captain. Lorenzo Insigne (NAP) should fill the remaining slot in your team.

Napoli have never progressed beyond the Round of 16 and getting past Barcelona will not be an easy task, especially as the Catalan club has begun to find their form under new manager Quique Setien. Barcelona have had a poor record in Champions League games away from home in recent seasons, so the Spanish giants will be hoping for a positive result.