Napoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Finals Second Leg, Here Are Match Results of Last Five NAP vs INT Football Matches

Football Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 02:56 PM IST
Napoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Finals Second Leg, Here Are Match Results of Last Five NAP vs INT Football Matches
File picture of Napoli vs Inter Milan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After a gap of 95 days, football action returned in Italy as Juventus hosted AC Milan at home in the semi-final second leg of Coppa Italia 2019-20. In the second semi-final, Napoli will take on Inter Milan now. Just like the second leg semis between Juventus and AC Milan was postponed after coronavirus lockdown, the semis between Napoli and Inter Milan was also affected by the unavoidable situation. Juventus have made it to the finals after second leg semis ended in a goalless draw.  NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match.

Either Napoli or Inter Milan will now meet Juventus in the final. Meanwhile, ahead of the crucial tie, let's take a look at last five encounters between Napoli and Inter Milan.

Inter Milan vs Napoli, Coppa Italia 2019-20

This was the first leg semi-final between the two sides, and Napoli emerged victorious 1-0 after Fabian Ruiz scored a winner in 57th minute. It was away win for Napoli, and they need just a draw to advance to the final.

Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20

In January, 2020, Inter Milan had better off Napoli by 3-1. Romelu Lukaku was the star performer for Inter Milan as he scored a brace in the first half. Napoli found their opener in the 39th minute as well. However, in the second half, Lautaro Martinez netted Inter's third goal in the 62nd minute. Napoli vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Lorenzo Insigne, Lautaro Martinez And Other Players to Watch Out for.

Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2018-19

In May, 2019, Napoli crushed Inter Milan 4-1. After the 1-0 scoreline in the first-half, Napoli made it 4-0 with Fabian Ruiz scoring twice. To salvage some pride, Mauro Icardi netted a consolation goal for his side in the 81st minute.

Inter Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2018-19

In December, 2018, Inter Milan defeated Napoli 1-0 thanks to Lautaro Martinez's goal in the extra time. The game was heading towards a goalless draw before Martinez netted the winner.

Inter Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2017-18

In March 2018, both the sides played out a goalless draw. Despite having the ball possession for around 66% of the time, Napoli failed to net in a goal. Inter Milan, on the other hand, hit the woodwork once.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Leg 2 Preview, Possible Line-Ups

So, in last five meetings between these two teams, Napoli won two, and Inter Milan also won two matches with one game ending in a draw. Coming into this match, Inter Milan will be under pressure as even a draw would end their journey in Coppa Italia 2019-20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

