Neymar’s father lashed out at the referees for not protecting his son enough during matches after Neymar was at the receiving end of a horror tackle by Lyon midfielder Thiago Mendes during the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon match in Ligue 1 2020-21. The PSG forward was left in tears and was screeching in pain as he was carried off in a stretcher. The 28-year-old looked set for another long spell on the sidelines before medical reports showed he had avoided serious injury to his ankle. Neymar’s dad was, however, furious with the referee for not giving enough protection to his son and vented his anger in a lengthy Instagram post. Neymar Has a Lovely Message for Lionel Messi After PSG Finds Out Barcelona As Opponent in UCL Round of 16 (View Post).

"F***… how much longer? We have spoken about this so much, we have so underlined the excess of violence,” wrote Neymar Sr. in a lengthy Instagram post alongside a picture in which Mendes can be seen sliding through Neymar’s right leg as he attempts to tackle and stop the Brazilian from making a run. "Why not stop it at the start, with the first foul, why wait until the 7th, 8th, 9th? We are not taking the necessary measures throughout the entire match, during which Neymar was the victim of a dozen fouls, always violent ones,” he added hitting out at the referee for not issuing cards and giving warnings at the first tackle. Take a look at the Instagram post.

Neymar's Father Launches Tirade Against Referees After Horror Tackle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neymar Pai (@neymarpai_)

Mendes was shown a red for his rash challenge on Neymar. But the Brazilian had already been subject to some nasty fouls throughout the game before he was carried off the pitch in tears following the nasty tackle from Mendes. Lyon, however, went on to win the match 1-0 with Tino Kadewere’s first-half goal proving decisive.

"This encourages these type of players and attitudes. Continue like this and football will really lose a lot… FOR HOW MUCH LONGER WILL THE VICTIM BE THE ONE AT FAULT?” Neymar Sr questioned. Neymar has often been accused of play-acting and making a soft touch appear like a horrible tackle, and so perhaps Neymar Sr. was questioning those that accused his son of play-acting. "It is up to the person who controls the match, the person who has the opportunity to protect… ahh… What can we do? I hope that God looks after you,” he concluded his statement with another dig at the referee.

Neymar though luckily escaped any serious injury to his right tackle. He is, however, expected to be out for at least three weeks according to French media and could return by early January. Rest assured, Neymar is expected to be fit and ready for PSG’s trip to his former club Barcelona for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21 round of 16 clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).