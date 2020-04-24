Paul Pogba Transfer Update: Zinedine Zidane Urges Real Madrid to Sign French Midfielder in Summer

File picture of Paul Pogba (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Paul Pogba has been the dream signing for Zinedine Zidane and the Frenchman is once on the move to get the United man’s signature according to reports from France. The former Juventus man joined Manchester United in 2016 for a club-record fee but hasn’t managed to cement his place in the team. Due to inconsistent performances and off-field behaviour, the 2019 World Cup winner has come under a lot of scrutiny from fans and pundits alike. Paul Scholes Likens Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba to Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard.

As per reports from French news outlet L'Equipe, Zinedine Zidane has urged Real Madrid to sign Paul Pogba in the summer. It is reported that United themselves, might be looking to offload the midfielder as they are expected to lower the asking price of €100 million, which was set last year for the 27-year-old. Paul Pogba Reveals Reason Behind Leaving Manchester United in 2012.

Paul Pogba is a big Zidane fan and himself has admitted that playing under his idol at Real Madrid would be a ‘dream’. The 27-year-old was heavily linked with the Spanish side last year as well and came close to joining them but an agreement couldn’t be made between the two parties. It is also reported that the 13-time European champions are also interested in Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga.

Injury has curtailed Pogba’s season so far as the Frenchman has managed just two appearances since September. The midfielder returned to action on Boxing Day but once again injured his ankle, which required surgery in the New Year. It was reported that the 27-year-old was back in training and close to a comeback before football was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.