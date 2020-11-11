Portugal vs Andorra, International Friendly 2020 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Portugal are one of the in-form team in Europe at the moment with the 2016 Euro champions enjoying a fine run. The Fernando Santos’ managed side play Andorra in an international friendly next which could well prove to be a goal-fest. Having won the inaugural UEFA Nations League 2019 in addition to their first silverware back in 2016, many consider this to be Portugal’s golden generation of footballers. Opponents Andorra are struggling for eight games without a win now and their defence is in tatters. The last time these countries met, Portugal ran away as comfortable 2-0 winners. Cristiano Ronaldo Practices With Team Portugal for the First Time After COVID-19 Recovery Ahead of Their UEFA Nations League 2020 Against France (See Pics).

Cristiano Ronaldo is back for Portugal after missing the last game due to coronavirus. He could be rested though with a slight ankle problem. In form, Bruno Fernandes is the key creator for Portugal in the midfield and he could start on the left with Diego Jota as the winger. Joao Felix remains Portugal’s frontman with Francisco Trincao on the right. Jose Fonte has been with the Portugal team for some time now and his experience should come in handy at the back. The likes of Ruben Neves could also get the nod in midfield as Portugal tries out some new combinations.

Xisco Pires, Marc Vales and Ludovic Clemente have been left out of the Andorra squad by head coach Koldo Alvarez. Josep Gomes in goal needs a good game to keep the Portuguese attackers at bay. Emili Garcia in defence is good in the air and could come in handy with the opponent known to put in the early crosses. Cucu and Jordi Alaez in the attacking third have to be clinical if an opportunity does come their way.

When Is Portugal vs Andorra Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020 International Friendly Game

Portugal vs Andorra, international friendly, match will take place on November 12 (Wednesday midnight). The match will be played at the Da Luz Stadium in Lisbon and it is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Portugal vs Andorra, 2020 International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can live telecast the Portugal vs Andorra international friendly match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for all European international football matches in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the international friendly match.

Is Portugal vs Andorra, 2020 International Friendly Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans who are not able to catch the action of Portugal vs Andorra match live on their television sets can also follow the game live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the international friendly match online for its fans in India. Routine win for Portugal awaits them but their real test is certainly against World champions France on Saturday.

