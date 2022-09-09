Much of the sporting fixtures in England have been put on hold following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. It is likely that the Premier League could follow the same suit and the matches set to be held on the weekend could be postponed and scheduled for another date according to multiple reports. Queen Elizabeth II Dies: Manchester United To Hold A Minute’s Silence Ahead of Europa League Encounter Against Real Sociedad.

England’s longest-reigning monarch – who served as head of state for more than 70 years – passed away at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96. Following this, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham paid their tributes during their respective Europa League matches. England vs South Africa Third Test Suspended Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death.

However, many sporting events such as England vs South Africa 3rd Test, Northampton’s Premiership Rugby Cup, Horse Racing and matches scheduled in English Football League and BMW PGA Championship on Friday were also suspended.

It is understood that a decision will be taken on Friday to decide the fate of the Premier League fixtures taking place this weekend. Premier League and EFL chiefs will hold talks with Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport about what to do before making an announcement.

It is understood the government will advise cancelling all major sporting events this weekend but will ultimately leave the decision to the main sporting bodies. Premier League paid their respect after Queen Elizabeth's passing and are expected to make an official statement soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2022 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).