Punjab will be looking to put an end to their two-game losing streak when they take on Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League. The hosts are seventh in the points table with 18 points from 11 games. At one point in this campaign, they looked good to challenge for the title but lack of experience coupled with inconsistencies has been a dampener. Opponents Mohun Bagan are top of the table with 26 points from 12 games but their five-game losing streak came to an end with a loss to Goa. Punjab versus Mohun Bagan will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST.

Mohun Bagan will be without the services of Dimitrios Petratos, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Greg Stewart for this game due to fitness issues. Subhasish Bose is back training with the team and should play a part in this game. Defence is the strong point for the team and they will be banking on the unit to do well.

Ivan Novoselc is a long-term absentee for Punjab which is a blow to them. Vinit Rai in midfield is the one that makes the side tick and he will be supported by Ezequiel Vidal. Nihal Sudeesh, who is on loan from Kerala Blasters, will be part of the starting eleven.

When is Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab FC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL 2024-25 on Thursday, December 26. The Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights to the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant live telecast on the Sports18 2, Sports18 3 and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant live streaming online for free. Expect Mohun Bagan to show their superior quality here to win this tie.

