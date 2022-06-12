Switzerland would go up against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Monday, June 13. The match would be played at the Stade de Geneve and is scheduled to get underway at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). After a draw to begin their Nations League campaign, Portugal have bounced back hard and strong to win their next two games and be comfortably placed at the top of the Group B points table. The former champions are looking like a deadly outfit and would once again be favourites for full points when they face Switzerland in their fourth game of the competition. Rape Lawsuit Against Cristiano Ronaldo Filed By Kathryn Mayorga Dismissed By US Judge

Switzerland on the contrary, are down and out, having lost all three matches that they have played. Besides defeat, their goal difference is also worrying (-6). They would be the underdogs in this game and it would be quite a challenge should they aim to win and secure their first points of the competition. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Switzerland vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Switzerland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 13, 2022 (Monday). The match will be played at the Stade de Genève and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Switzerland vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Switzerland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Six SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Switzerland vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Switzerland vs Portugal, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

