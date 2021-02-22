Toman Soucek displayed his heroics on Sunday as his team West Ham played against Tottenham in the EPL 2020-21. Soucek got injured while defending the goal post and was left bleeding profusely. But he got back to business to defend Harry Kane’s shot without even spending a second griming in pain due to his injury. Needless to say that the midfielder garnered praises on social media for his heroics. A few netizens called him a monster, whereas, a few others labelled him a hero. Talking about the game, the match was being played in the backyard of West Ham. Premier League 2020-21: Manchester City Earns 18th Straight Win, Tottenham Hotspurs Lose Again in EPL.

The team had a 2-1 win over Tottenham. Michail Antonio was the one who scored a goal within the first five minutes of the game. Manchester United loanee, Jesse Lingard was the one who scored yet another goal at the 47th minute of the match. Talking about the possession, the visitors touched the ball 70 per cent of the times whereas, the rest 30 was handled by the hosts.

So soucek does this but when salah get a flick on his arm he goes down like he’s just been sniped 😭🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WdFEnKDF3h — ~ (@tellessenior) February 21, 2021

Still got up to defend the chance, every team needs a soucek pic.twitter.com/YnWE3lxUAe — Marshall89HD (@Marshall89HD) February 21, 2021

#soucek Still got back up and blocked the shot, now off getting stitches and coming back on proper old school defender this lad pic.twitter.com/9MwVtncPm5 — Cllr Sean Macleod 🏳️‍🌈 🔶⚒ (@CllrSeanMacleod) February 21, 2021

Thomas Souček highlights VS Sp*rs pic.twitter.com/TdbtgUg2Qn — Ryan (@CFC_Ryxn) February 21, 2021

With this, West Ham features on number four our the EPL 2020-21 points table with 45 points. Whereas, Tottenham is now on number nine on the points table.

