Ruben Amorin has led Manchester United to their first Manchester Derby win under him. Amorim also became the first manager after Sir Alex Ferguson to win a debut Manchester Derby. Manchester City took the lead first after Josko Gvardiol scored a header in the first half. Later Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the 88th minute and Amad Diallo netted a goal in the 90th minute which led the Red Devils to a 2-1 win over Pep Guardiola's men. Ruben Amorin now has four wins in seven games with Manchester United this season. Pep Guardiola Feels 'He Is Not Good Enough' After Manchester City's 1–2 Loss Against Manchester United in Premier League 2024–25 at Etihad Stadium.

Ruben Amorim Wins Manchester Derby on His Debut

🚨🚨| 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃: Ruben Amorim becomes the FIRST manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win a debut derby. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gBvLXicAZw — centredevils. (@centredevils) December 15, 2024

