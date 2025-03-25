India national football team will start their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third-round campaign at Shillong's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium against neighbours Bangladesh national football team on March 25 at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match is a group C fixture, where the other two teams are Hong Kong and Singapore. Hosts India have a good record against Bangladesh in football, winning 16 and losing only three in head-to-head. But, this time Bangladesh does have much hype surrounding them, with former English Premier League player Hamza Choudhury getting eligible to play for them just before the India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match. Who is Hamza Choudhury? Here's All You Need to Know About Former Leicester City Footballer Who Will Play For Bangladesh National Football Team Against India.

Being associated with a top English club like Leicester City, and having formerly won the English FA Cup, English Super Cup, and English Second-tier, and currently playing for Sheffield United, Hamza Choudhury's introduction to the Bangladesh national team did create a lot of hype. Hamza Choudhury officially switched sides to Bangladesh from his birthplace England on December 19, 2024, fulfiling his dream to represent the nation of his origin.

Will Hamza Choudhury Play in India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match?

Hamza Choudhury is all set to debut for the Bangladesh national football team on March 25 in India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match, having obtained his Bangladeshi passport on August 23, 2024, and an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the English Football Association on September 24, 2024 to play for Bangladesh. Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of India’s All-Time Highest Goal-Scorer Featuring in Starting XI.

The defensive midfielder is fully fit, and training with the entire squad in India ahead of the qualifiers game. Bangladesh football team might implement a three-man midfield against India, with Hamza Choudhury playing in the centre, rather a bit below, right in the CDM zone.

