India vs Peru Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup is currently getting hosted in India. Kho Kho, which is an ancient game of India is finally getting its global recognition through the Koh Kho World Cup 2025. The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 has both men's and women's competitions. 20 teams participated in the men's competitions and 19 teams in the women's competition. The India men's Kho Kho team have already commenced their journey in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. They have won two matches in the group against Nepal and Brazil and currently stand at the top of the Group A points table. They will want no slip ups and a win when they take on Peru in their next encounter. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table.

Rokeson Singh, Pabani Sabar and Aditya Ganpule performed well for India in their last match against Brazil where they secured a 64-34 victory and moved closer to knock-out qualification. Despite Brazil starting well India came back strong. The aforementioned three turned things around in Turn 2 and had Brazil under pressure. But Brazil clawed back in the game as well, making it a very interesting encounter. Although it was finally time for India captain Pratik Waikar to step in and in Turn 4, he sealed the game in favour of India.

When is India vs Peru Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Kho Kho Team will take on the Peru National Kho Kho Team in what is expected a thrilling clash at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on January 15. The India vs Peru match is scheduled to start at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Begins With Spectacular Opening Ceremony in New Delhi.

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Peru Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Fans in India can watch the India vs Peru live telecast on the Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First TV channels. Doordarshan Sports will also provide India vs Peru live telecast. For India vs Peru online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Peru, Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official broadcast platform for the Star Network, will provide Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the India vs Peru live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription for the same. India are favourites to register another victory and continue their winning run.

