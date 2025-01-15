Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table: India have had a splendid start to proceedings at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, with both the men's and women's teams showcasing utter dominance and skill. The Indian men's team led by Pratik Waikar has won both their matches and looks good to top Group A. Meanwhile, Priyanka Ingle and her Indian team started off with a bang, beating South Korea 175-18 in their first match. The massive win also has put them top of the Group A points table in women's competition. Meanwhile, check the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 points tables for both men's and women's competitions, below. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Inaugural Men's and Women's Tournament in India.

The inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 started off with a bang on January 13. A glittering opening ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi was followed a nail-biting contest between India and Nepal where the host nation emerged on top after a hard-fought contest. A total of 39 teams are taking part at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 (20 teams in the men's competition and 19 teams in the women's competition). The final of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 is set to take place on January 19. On Which Channel Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Men’s and Women’s Matches of Inaugural Tournament Free Live Streaming Online?.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table (Men's Competition)

Group A Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points SD 1 India 2 2 0 4 35 2 Bhutan 1 1 0 2 66 3 Nepal 2 1 1 2 41 4 Brazil 1 0 1 0 -30 5 Peru 2 0 0 0 -112

Group B Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points SD 1 South Africa 2 2 0 4 163 2 Iran 1 1 0 2 103 3 Ghana 2 1 1 2 -53 4 Argentina 2 0 2 0 -105 5 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 -108

Group C Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points SD 1 Bangladesh 2 2 0 4 89 2 South Korea 1 1 0 2 39 3 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -32 4 Poland 1 0 1 0 -39 5 USA 1 0 1 0 -57

Group D Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points SD 1 England 2 2 0 4 39 2 Kenya 1 1 0 2 29 3 Australia 1 0 1 0 -17 4 Germany 1 0 1 0 -22 5 Malaysia 1 0 1 0 -29

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table (Women's Competition)

Group A Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points SD 1 India 1 1 0 2 157 2 Iran 1 1 0 2 81 3 Malaysia 1 0 1 0 -81 4 South Korea 1 0 1 0 -157

Group B Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points SD 1 Kenya 1 1 0 2 103 2 England 2 1 1 2 36 3 Uganda 1 1 0 2 15 4 Australia 1 0 1 0 -51 5 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 -103

Group C Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points SD 1 Nepal 2 2 0 4 98 2 Bangladesh 1 1 0 2 61 3 Germany 1 0 1 0 -39 4 Bhutan 1 0 1 0 -59 5 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -61

Group D Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Points SD 1 South Africa 2 2 0 4 111 2 Poland 1 1 0 2 2 3 Indonesia 1 0 1 0 -2 4 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 -30 5 Peru 1 0 1 0 -81

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 format is a pretty simple one. The teams in both men's and women's competitions have been divided into four groups of five teams each, barring the group featuring the Indian women's team that has just four sides in the fray. Each team will face each other once and the sides finishing in the top two from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals. The score difference might come into play and hence teams will not only look to secure victories but do so with greater margins. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 might just be the start of the journey for the traditional Indian sport to go global. Kho Kho Federation of India President Sudhanshu Mittal exuded confidence when he said that Kho Kho will be part of the 2032 Olympic Games.

