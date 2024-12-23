NFL (National Football League) has two mega fixtures for Christmas Day with defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in action for the second season in a row. They will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first Christmas Day 2024 game. The doubleheader in NFL action will also have Baltimore Ravens who also played last season on the holiday. The AFC South division leaders will be their opponents. All four teams have clinched a spot in the AFC playoff picture. Taylor Swift’s ‘Touchdown’ Tribute to Travis Kelce Fuels ‘Engagement Countdown’ Rumours (Watch Video).

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs continued their strong run and is the No. 1 seed side in the AFC after week 16. Pittsburg Steelers also fared well this season topping the AFC North division. They are on a two-game losing streak. The Pittsburgh side will hope to bounce back and hold off Baltimore with two games remaining. Importantly, this would be the first Christmas Game for Patrick Mahomes. ‘Pitch Perfect’ Actress Hailee Steinfeld Gets Engaged to NFL Quarterback Josh Allen (View Pic).

Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens

Already into the playoffs, the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens will face each other. The Ravens matched the best record in the North with back-to-back wins in the recent games and will look to take the top spot for an easier draw in playoffs. The Texans on the other hand have a healthy lead in the South division but will look to get closer to the Conference standings top seed.

