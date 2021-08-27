Team India had a mixed outing on Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as they missed out on medals in a couple of events but still have Bhavinaben Patel going strong in women’s individual table tennis. On Day 4 of the Games, India’s athletics and Archery team will be in action with many hoping to take a huge step towards a podium finish. Meanwhile, we bring you India’s schedule for August 28, 2021 at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Updates From Day 3 Of Paralympic Games.

Jaideep Deswal and TC Tek Chand had chances of registering India on the medal’s table as the two competed in the Powerlifting (65kg) and Shot Put (F55) finals but were unable to secure a podium finish. Meanwhile, Bhavinaben Patel continued her sensational outing, moving to the semis of table tennis, confirming a bronze medal.

Day 4 sees many Indian athletes take the field as well as after the completion of the ranking round, Archery contingent will look to advance to the further stages of their respective event. Meanwhile, Ranjit Bhati will feature in the Javelin Throw final and will be aiming to replicate India’s result from the Olympics in the particular sport.

India’s Schedule At Tokyo Paralympics 2020 For August 28

Date Time Sport Event Athlete August 28 06;10 AM Table Tennis Women’s Quarterfinals Bhvinaben Patel August 28 06:38 AM Archery Men’s Compound 1/16 Round Shyam Sundar Swami August 28 08:52 AM Archery Men’s Compound 1/16 Round Rakesh Kumar August 28 03:30 PM Athletics Javelin Throw Final Rajat Bhati

Live Streaming Of Team India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport.

