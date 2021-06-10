The French Open 2021 semi-final match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Tamara Zidansek will take place at the Court Philippe CHATRIER. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the match. So this is the first time that the two players will be playing against each other. Thus there is no head-to-head record available for the match. In the semi0final match against Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova recovered well after losing one set. French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic to Face Rafael Nadal in Semi-Finals.

During the match, she blasted 5 aces and she committed only a couple of double faults. Her previous best was reaching the quarter in 2011. The match result read 6-7 (2), 6-2, 9-7. Tamara on the other hand defeated Badosa 7-5, 4-6, 8-6. Zidansek blasted just one ace during the entire match and she committed three double faults. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek Women's Singles Quarterfinal Match?

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek match in the French Open 2021 quarterfinal will take place on June 10, 2021, Wednesday. The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek Women's Singles Semi-Final Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek women's Singles Semifinal Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek Women's Singles Semi-Final Match Online in India?

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek Women's Singles semi-final Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

