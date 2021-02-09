Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin his Australian Open 2021 campaign against Gilles Simon. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gilles Simon first-round match in Australian Open men’s singles will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on February 09 (Tuesday). Tsitsipas, World No 6, reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2019 and also made it to the final four of the French Open last year. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gilles Simon first-round clash should scroll down for all relevant information. Australian Open 2021: Rafael Nadal Defeats Laslo Dere to Storm into Second Round.

Gills Simon is currently ranked 66th in the world and hasn’t gone past the second round of a major event since Wimbledon 2018. His best performance at the Australian Open came in 2009 when he reached the quarter-finals. Ball Kid Collapses During Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Match Between Lloyd Harris and Mikael Torpegaard.

When is Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gilles Simon Men’s Singles First-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gilles Simon match in Australian Open 2021 first-round in men’s singles will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on February 9 (Tuesday). The game has a tentative start time of 02:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gilles Simon, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles First-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gilles Simon first-round match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to watch the live telecast.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gilles Simon, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles First-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the Australian Open 2021 online. Since Sony Pictures Network holds the broadcasting rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gilles Simon men’s singles match online for fans in India.

