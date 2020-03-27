TPA vs KJT Dream11 Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Team for Taoyuan Pauian Archiland vs Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology Match in 2019–20 Taiwan Super Basketball League

Basketball Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Taoyuan Pauian Archiland (TPA) will face Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology (KJT) in the latest match of Taiwan Super Basketball League 2019-20. TPA are ranked third in the league points table, while KJT are placed at the bottom and will want to win to progress ahead. TPA vs KJT match in Super Basketball Taiwan League will be played on March 27, 2020 (Friday) and is scheduled to start at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who play fantasy games like Dream11 can find all tips and team suggestions here to pick the best team Taoyuan Pauian Archiland vs Jeoutai Technology match in the Taiwan Super Basketball league.

TPA beat KJT 83-79 when both these teams met earlier in the second stage of the tournament. Jeoutai started well and won the first quarter 22-13 but Pauian bounced back with successive wins in the second and third quarter to take a 10-point lead heading into the final quarter. Jeoutai won the final quarter 23-17 while Pauian the mat by five points. KJT beat Yulon Luxgen Dinos 85-79 to end their four-match losing streak while TPA have won twice in their last five games.

Pauian vs Jeoutai, Taiwan Super Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Point-Guard – Yu Huan-Ha (KJT) and C Jianen (TPA) should be picked as the point-Guards for this fantasy team.

Pauian vs Jeoutai, Taiwan Super Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shooting-Guard – Lee Chi-Wei (TPA) should be picked as the shooting-Guard.

Pauian vs Jeoutai, Taiwan Super Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Small-Forward – Wei-Ju Chien (TPA) and Z Jia-Rong (KJT) should be picked as the small-forwards.

Pauian vs Jeoutai, Taiwan Super Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Power-Forward – S Yi-Chin (KJT) should be picked as the Power-Forward of this side.

Pauian vs Jeoutai, Taiwan Super Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Centre – Nicholas Evans (KJT) and C Guanquan (TPA) can be picked as the two Centre players.

Pauian vs Jeoutai, Taiwan Super Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Yu Huan-Ha (KJT), C Jianen (TPA), Lee Chi-Wei (TPA), Wei-Ju Chien (TPA), Z Jia-Rong (KJT), S Yi-Chin (KJT), Nicholas Evans (KJT) and C Guanquan (TPA).

S Yi-Chin of the Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology (KJT) should be appointed the captain while Yu Huan-Ha (KJT) can be made the vice-captain.