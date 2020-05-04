Vijender Singh Calls Out Wrestler Babita Phogat Over Communal Post on Nizamuddin Markaz, Says ‘ She Is New to Politics, Will Learn’

File photo of Vijender Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Olympic medallist Vijender Singh has reacted to wrestler Babita Phogat’s communal posts on the Nizamuddin Markaz event that created a stir on the internet and called for her account’s suspension. Phogat, a 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist and BJP politician, had courted controversy when she accused the ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ event attendees for spreading the coronavirus pandemic and also for referring to the Muslim community as ‘pigs’. Hitting out at the wrestler and fellow sportsperson for her remarks, Singh said that no religion gives permission to discriminate and hate another religion. Babita Phogat Back on Twitter, Shares Same 'Communal Post' on Nizamuddin Markaz That Got Her Account Removed.

“Nadaan hai bachchi, seekh jaayegi. She is new to politics,” Singh told the Hindustan Times talking of Phogat. “The country is run by love, not by hatred and discrimination, and it’s important to gain the right knowledge and understanding of what’s right and wrong.” The 2008 Bronze medallist was the second after former Tennis star Jwala Gutta to call out the Haryana-based wrestler over her comments. Tablighi Jamaat Event: 1,300 Tablighis from Karnataka Attended Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz Meet, Says CM BS Yeddyurappa.

Talking about the Hindu vs Muslim propaganda, which has become the central point of most debates in India, Singh said that debates can be stopped from taking communal turns by the government and politicians but few are interested in doing it. “Hindu vs Muslim is as dangerous as Coronavirus and it can only be curbed by the government and politicians if they want. But “Some people don’t want this. And to top it all, TV news channels create an uproar with the debates.”

Phogat had stirred controversy with her allegedly communal posts that led to her account also getting suspended. But she has defended her statements and made a similar tweet once the account had been restored.