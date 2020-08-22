The 30th edition of NXT TakeOver will take place on August 22, 2020, however, due to time difference, it will be available for live telecast on the morning of August 23, 2020. WWE NXT TakeOver XXX will take place at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, the longtime home of NXT. The upcoming event of TakeOver XXX promises to be the most exciting one in recent times as the match card consist of matches like Keith Lee vs Karrion Kross, Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee and many more. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE NXT TakeOver XXX live streaming, preview and match card details. WWE NXT Aug 19, 2020 Results and Highlights: Pat McAfee Confronts Adam Cole; Johnny Gargano & The Velveteen Dream Earn Final Two Spots For North American Title at Takeover XXX (View Pics)

The contest between Keith Lee and Karrion Kross for WWE NXT World Championship will be quite interesting. Kross demanded this match from Keith Lee and for that, he took out many wrestlers at backstage. On the last week episode of NXT during the contract signing for NXT World title, The Limitless was hit by a fireball courtesy of the sinister Karrion Kross. The other exciting match to watch out will be between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee. We saw both this talent in a heated debate this past week on SmackDown where the leader of The Undisputed Era promised to end former football punter.

On this past week episode of NXT, we saw Dakota Kai gaining some confidence prior to her women's title match against Io Shirai at TakeOver XXX. Kai defeated Jessi Kamea in singles action on this week's NXT. The Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano earned the final two spot this past week on NXT for North American title ladder match at TakeOver XXX. WWE News: Shawn Michaels’ Underselling of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick, Alexa Bliss Reveals Boyfriend Name & More; Five Updates You Need to Know.

Match Card For NXT TakeOver XXX

1. Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher

2. Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze) vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) -Triple Threat Tag Team Match to determine No 1 Contender For NXT Tag Team Championship

3. Keith Lee (c) vs Karrion Kross (With Scarlett) - NXT World Championship

4. Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee

5. Io Shirai (c) vs Dakota Kai - NXT Women's Championship

6. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream - NXT North American Title Ladder Match

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Live Location, Date and Television Broadcast

Location: Winter Park, Florida

Day and Date: Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Where to Watch WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Through Online Streaming: WWE NXT TakeOver XXX can be watched online by subscribing to WWE Network. The upcoming event of WWE can also be streamed on Jio TV and Airtel TV in India.

When and Where to Watch WWE NXT TakeOver XXX in India: WWE NXT TakeOver XXX can be viewed live on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in India for English commentary. Fans who would love to watch the show in Hindi commentary can view TakeOver XXX on Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD. The main show will be live from 4:30 AM IST on August 23, 2020.

WWE fans have loads of entertainment coming their way this weekend. As after the conclusion of TakeOver XXX, the next day there will be SummerSlam 2020. Also, coming weekend there will be Payback 2020. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).