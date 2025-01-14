WWE Raw was aired for the second time on Netflix. Fans were equally excited for the show. Penta finally made his WWE debut. It was one of the main highlights of the show. WWE Universe was on their feet as Penta made his first appearance at WWE Raw on Netflix. CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre confirmed that they are going to be part of the Royal Rumble 2025 match. Lyra Valkyria was crowned as the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion. It is a big feat for the young WWE star. Penta Debuts at WWE Raw on Netflix, Fans Erupt in Cheers; Video Goes Viral.

Jey Uso will battle with Gunther for the World Heavyweight title at Saturday Night's Main Event. After a confrontation between Gunther and Jey Uso, it has now been confirmed that Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight title against Jey Uso. Another important match for Saturday Night's Main Event has been confirmed where Sheamus will take on Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title. Rhea Ripley also made an appearance with her women's World Heavyweight title but was interrupted by Nia Jax. Sheamus Pulls Out WWE Moves To Force Manchester United Legend Gary Neville To Admit Liverpool Will Win Premier League 2024–25 (Watch Video).

Penta Makes WWE Debut

Penta vs Chad Gable Highlights

Penta Breaks Chad Gable's Arm

Lyra Valkria Becomes First Women's Intercontinental Champion

Seth Rollins Confirms His Royal Rumble 2025 Availability

CM Punk and Seth Rollins Shut Down Drew McIntyre

Liv Morgan is not 'Mad' at Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso to Fight Gunther for World Heavyweight Title

'Mami is Back on Top'

Bayley and Rhea Ripley take down Nia Jax

Damian Priest vs Finn Balor Highlights

Finn Balor Jumps on Damian Priest

This was electrifying Monday Night Raw on Netflix. During WWE Raw on Netflix debut, it also became the number-one show in the USA after overtaking the popular Squid Game Season 2. As we are closing on the WWE Royal Rumble 2025, we are going to see some new storylines and some of the storylines will carried on to the WrestleMania 2025. Fans are awaiting the returns of their favourite WWE Superstars and WWE will plan and come up with a blast.

