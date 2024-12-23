The WWE RAW is getting interesting each week as WWE is bringing the Monday Night RAW on Netflix very soon. This time WWE RAW is all set to take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. WWE RAW will surely come up with the holiday season theme as Christmas is approaching. The WWE RAW segment for Monday, December 23, 2024 has already been pre-taped so that wrestlers can enjoy their time off as Christmas is here. Multiple top stars will be present in the coming episode of WWE RAW. Kevin Owens Tapes up His Photo Over Code Rhodes' WWE Champion Poster at WWE Head Quarters During Raw on Netflix Kickoff, Says 'Make Sure We Cover This Stupid Face' (Watch Video).

Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn in Singles Match

Drew McIntyre will surely kick-start the Monday Night RAW. McIntyre will battle with Sami Zayn once again and this will be the main event of the Monday Night Raw this week. This feud is taking a new step going further. This feud between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn got underway after the "Scottish Warrior" attacked Zayn and Jey Uso a couple of weeks ago. McIntrye defeated Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Damian Preist vs Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is all set to take on Damian Priest this week. Last week Gunther defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. Damian Priest continues his battle with the "Judgement Day". But this time around Priest is going to take on Dominik Mysterio for a singles match. This is going to be an interesting match where we might see Finn Balor and others interrupting and helping Dominik steal the win.

Iyo Sky vs Alba Fyre vs Natalya in Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament

The Iyo Sky vs Alba Fyre vs Natalya match in the WWE Women's IC Title tournament will give us the final semifinalist who will join Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark and Lyra Valkyria in the Women's IC Title tournament semifinals. We have seen some interesting triple-threat matches in the past couple of weeks where every worthy competitor has gone on to make it to the next round. The saga continues at WWE RAW this week. WWE SmackDown Results Today, December 20: Solo Sikoa and Bloodline 2.0 Beat LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews; Jimmy Uso Gets Revenge Over Drew McIntyre, Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

Jackie Redmond to Interview Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins might not be available at the coming WWE RAW event but he will surely appear for a one-on-one interview with Jackie Redmond. "The Visionary" Seth Rollins will surely emphasise his ongoing rivalry with CM Punk. "The Best in the World" CM Punk during a similar interview said that, "whatever Seth Rollins does, I can do better". This rivalry is not going to slow down anytime soon.

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods Set to Appear

"The New Day" members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will make an appearance on Monday Night RAW. Last week it was seen that mostly every WWE superstar has boycotted the duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston after they kicked out Big E from "The New Day". They might turn up with a solid response this week but it will be interesting to see how will WWE Universe responds to them.

Chad Gable vs Akira Tozawa in a Singles Contest

Chad Gable has once again turned his eye towards the "Alpha Academy" where he once was a leader. Chad Gable left the "Alpha Academy" and made a new pact known as the "American Made". But this time Otis will shut Chad Gable as he will send Akira Tozawa to fight. New WWE RAW Logo for Netflix Unveiled by WWE CCO Triple H (Watch Video).

Dexter Lumis vs The Miz

After a big feud against "The Wyatt Sicks", the Miz has decided to move forward and wants to leave the "Final Testament". But Karrion Kross wants the Miz to face Dexter Lumis in a singles match and told the former WWE Champion to make it official after taking to WWE RAW general, Adam Pearce.

There are multiple things to look at during the coming WWE RAW segment. It will be interesting to see what Seth Rollins comes up with during his interview. It will also be a good opportunity for Sami Zayn to take down Drew McIntyre who is hell-bent on taking out every OG Bloodline member. Damian Priest will put on a show against Dominik Mysterio and will Dominik be able to secure a victory rarely. We will also have our last semifinalist for the Women's IC title tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).