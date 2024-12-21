In an explosive Friday Night SmackDown on December 20, the live show from Connecticut started with a bang with Solo Sikoa addressing Roman Reigns' challenge, only to be cut off by Drew McIntyre. McIntyre showcased his disdain over Solo but found a bigger enemy in Roman and the OG Bloodline and joined forces with Bloodline 2.0. Kevin Owens Tapes up His Photo Over Code Rhodes' WWE Champion Poster at WWE Head Quarters During Raw on Netflix Kickoff, Says 'Make Sure We Cover This Stupid Face' (Watch Video).

Jimmy Uso Attacks Drew McIntyre.

Jimmy Uso, who has been on crutches since WarGames, blind-sighted Drew and attacked the Scottish star, taking him out for good.

Uso Beats McIntyre Down

Jimmy Uso just beat td outta Drew McIntyre with that crutch and The Bloodline was just like “Damn that’s crazy” 😭😭 Solo displayed the ultimate version of “That ain’t none of my business” 😂 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/GHzJz5s67z — Arun K Yadav (@Arun73326698) December 21, 2024

Solo Sikoa and Bloodline 2.0 Defeat LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews

In a high-profile six-man tag match, Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline 2.0 prevailed over LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews after interference from Shinsuke Nakamura, who took down the US Champion, witnessed the new tribal chief pick up a comfortable victory.

Solo Sikoa Wins Yet Again

Mensaje. Enviado. Solo Sikoa está LISTO para el combate tribal 😤 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KGW0cWSOKN — WWE Venezuela (@WWEVenezuela_) December 21, 2024

Kevin Owens Warns WWE Officials

Explaining his action from Saturday Night's Main Event, where he took out Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens urged WWE officials to agree to his demands, only then would the prizefighter return the golden-winged WWE Undisputed belt or continue to defy him and face more wrath. New WWE RAW Logo for Netflix Unveiled by WWE CCO Triple H (Watch Video).

Kevin Owens' Warning To All

“What happens next, is on all of you.” — Kevin Owens#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ISPdkoGna6 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 21, 2024

WWE Women's Tag Title Match

Naomi, who is a replacement for Jade Cargill, stepped up to the plate with her partner Bianca Belair, who were defending tag gold against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Despite being told to stay backstage, Tiffany Stratton came to Jax's aide but only created confusion, where Naomi got a sneaky pinfall over LeRae to remain Women's Tag Champs.

In other matches on the evening, Carmelo Hayes gained a massive win over Brawn Strowman via a count-out, but that did not stop the latter from giving the 'monster among men' a backstage chair shot later in the show. Johnny Gargano claimed victory via pinfall over Alex Sheley after distraction from Tommaso Ciampa.

