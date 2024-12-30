RAW on December 30, 2024, will be the show of the 2024 year and also the last one to be televised live around the world with Netflix being confirmed as an official broadcaster from 2025 in some regions on the show. Ahead of the WWE’s move to Netflix and the 2025 season, the Wrestling giant will have its final Monday Night show. The show will have many mega fixtures with Damian Priest teaming up with War Raiders to face Judgement Day. CM Punk will have a legendary faceoff against Seth Rollins. In the women’s category, there will be semifinal matches for the Intercontinental Title. Check out Monday Night RAW matches on December 30, 2024, below. John Cena and Charlotte Flair to Win WWE Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble 2025? Leaked List of Match Card Goes Viral Ahead of PLE (See Pics).

There are four wrestlers left for the newly announced Women’s Intercontinental title. Athletic Iyo Sky is seen as a strong contender for the title while Lyra Valkyria will be her opponent in the semifinal. Other semifinalists are Dakota Kai and Zoey Stark who will face each other on December 30. Liv Morgan Promotes WWE RAW on Netflix During Texans vs Ravens NFL 2024 Match, Says 'We Can't Wait for Everyone To Watch Us' (Watch Video).

Damian Priest Teaming Up With War Raiders To Face Judgement Day

Damian Priest has a long feud against Judgement Day with the latter regularly denying their former member a chance to win a Championship. War Raiders saved Priest from the Judgement Day attack in their last episode. All six members including Dominic Mysterio will be in action on the day.

CM Punk-Seth Rollins Faceoff

Ahead of the mega match on the card, CM Punk will have a faceoff against CM Punk. There was a long story between the two superstars after Punk helped Roman Reigns win in the WarGames 2024. Both wrestlers were seen peeking on each other’s matches. This will be an entertaining faceoff.

While there are only five matches scheduled on the day including the above mega fixtures, other matches including Chad Gable and Otis will also be available. Don’t forget Liv Morgan who will also be seen on Monday Night Raw on December 30.

