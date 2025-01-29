The WWE new season started with a bang as its debut on Netflix was a massive success. WWE and Netflix are looking to add SmackDown and other countries to the new ‘era’. Fans will have their first PLE (Premium Live Event) – WWE Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1. It will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis. With the 30-men and 30-women rumble matches being the main attractions of the event, Here are the confirmed entrants for the WWE Royal Rumble in the 30-women wrestling PLE. Roman Reigns on WWE 2K25 Cover! Wiseman Paul Heyman Unveils Upcoming Game Version During WWE Raw on January 27 (See Pics).

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Participants

Ahead of the Royal Rumble match, there are names – 13 to be exact already announced. This is the eighth Royal Rumble in the women’s category and the current confirmed participants have few former winners. On Which Channel Royal Rumble 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch WWE Premium Event Free Live Streaming Online?.

30-Women Rumble Confirmed Participants

Nia Jax Bayley Charlotte Flair Bianca Belair Naomi Liv Morgan Racquel Rodriguez Iyo Sky Ivy Nile Lyra Valkyria

Out of these entrants Charlotte Flair (2020), Bianca Belair (2022), and Bayley (2024) have won the Royal Rumble match. Bayley won the event last year and will aim for a back-to-back victory, the first time in the women’s category. Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 entrants are also declared. The Winner of the Royal Rumble event will take part in the WrestleMania main event match.

