Ahead of Drew McIntyre’s match against Zayn, Paul Heyman revealed the 2K25 cover reveal. Dating back to Raw’s Netflix premiere, Roman Reigns had already hinted at the cover of the WWE 2K25. Heyman touted Reigns’ success as a banner of the cover was revealed at ringside. The game will be released on March 14. Following the unveiling ceremony, Heyman went on to add that Roman Reigns, after winning the Ula Fala back will look for a win in Royal Rumble 2025. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, January 27: Liv Morgan-Raquel Rodriguez With Big Win, Drew McIntyre Undefeated Against Sami Zayn; War Raiders Defend Tag Team Title and Other Exciting Events at Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Roman Reigns on WWE 2K25 Cover

