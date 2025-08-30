WWE Friday Night SmackDown on August 29 witnessed some epic matches and segments. The crowd at the LDLC Arena in Lyon was absolutely lively and sang to the tunes of their favourite stars while cheering and booing pretty actively throughout the night. The crowning moment? Sami Zayn won the US title after beating Solo Sikoa in a chaotic main event. The Canadian WWE star produced a stellar display to capture the US title for the very first time in his career and it will be very interesting to see how his and Solo Sikoa's feud go from here on. John Cena Apologises to Young Fan From Brussels Who He Had Insulted During Heel Promo, Shares Heartwarming Moment With Him on WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

John Cena made his final appearance in a WWE ring in Lyon and he surely made the occasion a very memorable one for all the fans. The Street Profits ended the winning streak of the Miz and Carmelo Hayes and punched their ticket to a WWE Tag Team match at Clash in Paris 2025. Also, Alexa Bliss got some revenge on Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre for taking out Charlotte Flair, but the segment ended with The Secret Hervice standing tall over the WWE Women's Tag Team champions.

The move to have Sami Zayn join SmackDown from Raw has worked wonders for the WWE superstar, who has captured a title in his first few weeks on the blue brand. Sami Zayn had earlier pinned Solo Sikoa in a surprise appearance on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Montreal and had earned the title shot. The Sami Zayn vs Solo Sikoa match turned out to be exciting as well as chaotic. Solo Sikoa's MFTs got involved in the match and it seemed that they would help him to retain the title. But that did not happen as Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu came out to save the day. Eventually, Sami Zayn hit the Helluva Kick not once but twice to score the victory and capture the US title. Sami Zayn Defeats Solo Sikoa To Become New WWE United States Champion During Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

Boos rained on him from all corners of the LDLC Arena in Lyon as Logan Paul walked out to open the show. The Maverick bragged about how he changed WWE and that he paved the way for the business to sign deals with Netflix and ESPN. Calling himself a 'disruptor', Logan Paul said that John Cena is the one who represented 'outdated, institutionalised wrestling.' John Cena came out to a huge pop with the fans signing his theme song and later, called Logan Paul stupid. He said that Logan Paul needed a lesson in respect and demonstrated it first-hand when he apologised to the young kid from Brussels, who was present at the arena. John Cena, in his first heel promo, had trashed the kid along with other fans and this time, he hugged him and said 'sorry' and the heartwarming moment was cheered on by all fans. John Cena furthermore added that Logan Paul needed to prove he was worthy and if he didn't after Clash in Paris, wrestling would 'ruin' him.

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre brawled on WWE Friday Night SmackDown after the Scottish Psychopath called out the Viper for his attack last week. Last week in Dublin, Randy Orton had laid out Drew McIntyre with an RKO out of nowhere when he was trash-talking Cody Rhodes and the two had a bit of a verbal exchange before the action began. Drew McIntyre surprised Randy Orton by hitting him with the Glasgow Kiss, but Randy Orton recovered and attempted an RKO before security rushed out to separate the two. Randy Orton then laid out the security with a series of RKOs. WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

The winning streak of Melo Don't Miz, the tag team of Carmelo Hayes and Miz

came to an end after they were beaten by the Street Profits in a No 1 contender's match for the WWE Tag Team titles. Carmelo Hayes and Miz seemed to be in perfect sync with each other and it could have led them to book their tickets to Paris but Wyatt Sicks intervened. The WWE Tag Team champions took out the Miz before Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits pinned Carmelo Hayes in the ring to secure the victory.

Alexa Bliss defeated Chelsea Green in a singles match. Originally supposed to be a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team championships, Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre attacked Charlotte Flair, injuring her in the process. It was then turned into a singles match and Alexa Bliss put up a great show to defeat the former women's US champion. After the match, the Secret Hervice beat down Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair came out to make the save despite injury. However, she was taken down as well. Brock Lesnar Makes Shock Return at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Beast Incarnate Hits Long-Time Rival John Cena With Devastating F5 (Watch Video).

Kiana James was pinned in quick time by Michin in their singles match, after which the latter had to face the brunt of a beatdown. Women's US champion Giulia and Kiana James beat down Michin to close their segment on SmackDown. Jade Cargill informed WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton that she is the no 1 contender for the title.

