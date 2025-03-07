The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE concluded on March 1 from the Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Elimination Chamber was the second and final PLE ahead of the much-awaited WrestleMania 41, as the wrestlers now prepare for the grandest stage in April. During the Elimination Chamber PLE, John Cena turned 'heel' and attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes along with The Rock. The second and final PLE on the road to WrestleMania 41 is done as WWE reaches Philadelphia. To deliver the Elimination Chamber fall-out show of Friday Night Smackdown. The March 7, 2025 episode of Blue Brand promises to bring exciting matches from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To John Cena’s Betrayal In WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Says ‘Finally, It Happened’ (Watch Video).

During RAW, it was announced that both Jade Cargill and Randy Orton will be making their return to SmackDown. Both the wrestlers made their return at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Jade Cargill brutally attacked Naomi, whereas 'The Viper' Randy Orton attacked Kevin Owens to prevent him from ending Sami Zayn's career. Although Orton wasn't able to execute the Punt but he delivered some RKOs to security for their trouble.

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes To Address Elimination Chamber Attack

After a brutal attack from John Cena and The Rock, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is back less than a week later to speak with the WWE Universe and might open up regarding The Rock's partnership with number one contender at WrestleMania 41, John Cena, who turned 'heel.'

Chelsea Green Faces Michin in a Street Fight Match

WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green will take on Michin in a Street Fight Match on the March 7th episode of SmackDown. The revelation broke during a digital exclusive where Chelsea Green and Piper Niven clashed with Michin and B-Fab. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Results And Highlights: John Cena Wins Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, Bianca Belair Stands Tall in Women’s Division; Jade Cargill, Randy Orton Return and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

Randy Orton Set to Appear on WWE SmackDown

After taking one of the most brutal Piledrives seen in WWE history, Randy Orton made his victorious return last Saturday night. Orton was on a mission, making a beeline for Kevin Owens and also threatening to do the same to Sami Zayn. Randy Orton will surely talk about what he's planning to do with Owens during this week's Smackdown.

Jade Cargill Returns to SmackDown

After making a surprise comeback during Elimination Chamber PLE, where she defeated Naomi, Jade Cargill will return this Friday, according to an official announcement made on WWE Raw on March 3, 2025. With Naomi still suffering from her attack at Elimination Chamber, the whole SmackDown women's locker room will be on alert when Jade makes her much-awaited return.

