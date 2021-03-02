Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker will host its 2021 camera innovation event today. During this event, Realme is expected to announce the launch date of the Realme 8 series. The company announced its 108MP camera event soon after Xiaomi announced its Redmi Note 10 series. Redmi Note 10 series' top-end model i.e. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is likely to feature a 108MP camera. With this event, Realme aims to take on the Redmi Note 10 series. The online event will commence at 3 pm IST via Realme's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme To Showcase 108MP Camera Technology During Camera Innovation Event on March 2, 2021.

Realme 8 Series will comprise Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro and will succeed the Realme 7 Series that was launched last year.

Take the Leap to 108MP! The next breakthrough in photography is here, show some ❤️ if you're ready to take your photography experience to the next level. Stay tuned for 2nd March. #realmeCameraInnovationEvent Head here: https://t.co/MhgaMiPIWJ pic.twitter.com/IXXLm7FxxH — realme (@realmemobiles) February 26, 2021

As of now, the specifications of the Realme 8 Series are unknown. The company recently launched its Narzo 30 series and the pro model comes with 5G support. So, we also expect the top-end variant of the Realme 8 Series to be a 5G model.

Realme had previously confirmed that it will focus to offer 5G devices in every price segment this year. It also plans to introduce more smart home products, laptops, like Xiaomi. In addition to this, Realme is also set to launch the Realme GT 5G phone on March 4, 2021, the same day when Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 series globally.

