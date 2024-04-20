New Delhi, April 20: Adobe has introduced its Adobe Express app with Firefly AI, which is now available for both Android and iOS users globally. Adobe Express is a creative source, offering a wide range of features for image editing and AI-powered image generation. Adobe Express, which includes Firefly AI, is not only free but also accessible globally and supports multiple languages. This indicates Adobe don't want to confine the app to only professional designers, but to a diverse range of users including marketers, small business owners, students and creative professionals.

As per a report of English Jagran, the Adobe Express mobile app with Firefly AI has made its global debut, now available to users on Android and iOS platforms. This launch represents a significant step in making advanced image editing tools and AI technology accessible to a vast audience. With Adobe Express app's user friendly interface, users are expected to start creating and transforming visuals into engaging content quickly and easily. Adobe Brings Firefly Generative AI Features to Adobe Express App in Beta To Create Content Faster; Check Details.

Adobe Express Features

As per a report of India Today, the Adobe Express app comes with features that simplify the design process. Users can create images with text input. Changing pictures with text is also simple. Users might add or remove any portion of the image with the help of Adobe Express. The app also offers a range of fancy text effects to enhance the visual appearance of any project. Adobe Express also streamlines the process of crafting social media posts with the help of a prompt. With the help of a prompt, users can generate posts for social media platforms like Instagram. Adobe Premiere Pro To Integrate Generative AI Video Tools, Likely To Be OpenAI’s Sora; Check Details.

Adobe Express, with Firefly AI, provides AI image generation capabilities that were once only within the reach of professionals with specialised software. Now, with a few taps on a screen, anyone can harness the power of AI to bring their creative visions to life. The app also offers a variety of templates that can be combined with images, music and video clips. Adobe Express also features Quick Actions, such as a content scheduler, removing backgrounds, generating QR codes and trimming videos.

