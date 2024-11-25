New Delhi, November 25: India's antitrust body, The Competition Commission of India (CCI), has reportedly turned down Apple's request to investigate its practices that led to breaching competition laws, allowing the case to continue. The CCI ordered a recall on the investigation in August 2024 amid reports of the tech giant saying the body had disclosed the commercial documents and revealed its secrets to competitors.

Reuters reported that Apple said the watchdog had revealed the secrets to its competitors back in 2021, including Tinder-owned Match, which should not have been made public. The Competition Commission of India had reportedly asked the parties to return the reports and destroy the remaining copies. Following this, the body showed new reports. India Will Likely See 7.1% Employment Growth Rate in 2nd Half of FY25: Report.

TWFS (Together We Fight Society) was the main complainant in this Apple India antitrust investigation, which did not destroy the reports or comply with the directives assuring the tech giant. The report said that this caused the iPhone maker to ask the CCI to take action against TWFS for not complying with the order to destroy the reports. The tech giant also alleged that the complainant had withheld the revised reports.

The Competition Commission of India said in an order that Apple's request to hold the investigation report was not valid and 'untenable'. During the antitrust investigation, it was found that Apple had exploited its dominant position in the market for app stores on its iOS, harming the app developers, users and payment processors. Social Media Sites Urges To Delay on Law Banning Children Under 16 in Australia.

iPhone developer Apple continued denying doing anything wrong, alleging that it was a small player in the Indian market dominated by Apple's Android operating system. Apple, amid the investigation, was asked to submit its audited financial statements for three years dating back to 2021. This was aimed at determining the possible monetary penalties in this antitrust case.

