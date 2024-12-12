The Epic Games Store will be pre-installed on Telefonica Android devices in Spain, Germany, Spanish-speaking Latam, and the UK. This will enable gamers to bypass several misleading Google scare screens and play Fortnite faster. Epic Games said that it would continue to fight to open up the mobile ecosystem to competition. Telefonica is one of the largest communications service providers in the world, and with Epic Games, it announced a long-term partnership. TCS Extends Partnership With Telenor Denmark To Deliver IT Infrastructure With Automation-First Delivery Approach.

Epic Games Store Extends Partnership With Telefonica

The Epic Games Store will now be preinstalled on Telefónica Android devices in Spain, UK, Germany, Mexico and Spanish-speaking Latam. This will enable players to bypass many of Google’s misleading scare screens and get to playing Fortnite faster. We’re looking to partner with… — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)