Mumbai, October 31: Apple unveiled its most anticipated MacBook Pro devices with the latest M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips during Apple Event 2023 named "Scary Fast" on October 31. Apple announced its most anticipated 24-inch iMac desktop computer to get the M3 processor. The new Apple laptops will be available by next week, and the orders begin on today.

The new Apple iMac comes with a Retina Display, a new FaceTime HD camera, Bluetooth 5.3, advanced Touch ID, and many other features. The new M3 chip delivers powerful performance for multiple tasks that suit any student, businessman and professional. During the Apple Event, many other features were unveiled, so check them out here. Apple 14-Inch MacBook Pro, Apple 16-Inch MacBook Pro Launched Today During 'Apple Scary Fast Event': From Specifications To Price and Availability, Here's Everything To Know.

Everything That You Should Know About New 24-Inch Apple iMac:

The new iMac launched today beats the older processor with M1 and M2 chips. The new iMac desktop computers come with a slim design, powerful performance, better camera and attractive price. Here is everything you should know about the new Apple iMac computers. Apple M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max Chipset Launched: Check Features, Performance and Other Details Here.

New M3 Chip: With M3: Apple says the new desktop computers are up to 4 times faster than the old 27-inch iMac powered by Intel chips and 2 times faster than M1 chip.

4.5K resolution Retina Display: Apple's new iMac offers a 24-inch ultra-clear display with 500nits brightness, perfect for gaming, watching videos and simply doing works like image or video editing.

Multiple Colours To Choose From: The new iMac comes in Green, Yellow, Orange, Pink, Blue, Purple, and Silver colour combinations, offering a premium new look.

Super Thin Design and Lightweight: Apple's new iMac is just 11.5mm thin and it weigh less than 10 kilos.

Best Camera: According to Apple, the 1080p FaceTime HD Camera is best-in-class with M3 chips offering noise reduction, higher picture quality, more dynamic range and balanced image exposure.

Six-speaker sound system and Studio Quality Mic: The new Apple desktop computer comes with a six-speaker sound system that gives you good sound quality by filling your room, and studio-quality mics work well for high-quality conversations in video conferences, recording, etc.

Higher Storage and Memory: Apple offers up to 24GB unified memory and 2TB storage for its new iMac.

Functionality: The newly introduced Apple iMac with M3 during the Apple Event runs Safar 30% faster, makes gaming 50% faster, and runs Photoshop with up to 100-megapixel photographs without lag.

The new Apple desktop computer offers a seamless experience with iPhones and comes with more apps than before. Apple introduced this product at $1,299 (roughly Rs 1,08,155). Apple's new iMac is available for order on October 31 and will be available by next week.

