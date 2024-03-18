Mumbai, March 18: Apple is reportedly planning to introduce its new devices with artificial intelligence. Last month, the tech giant introduced Apple Vision Pro, a mixed reality headset in high demand in the United States. According to the reports, the company might roll out its Vision Pro in more than nine countries. A report said that Apple is in talks with Google to allow its Gemini AI in its iPhones for Generative AI features.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple has also held discussions with OpenAI about striking a deal. The report said that Apple is now seeking collaboration with Apple's Gemini AI chatbot to power its iPhones for GenAI features. The report said that the people familiar with the AI industry will be shaken up setting the stage for a "blockbuster agreement". Grok Open Source: Elon Musk-Run xAI Makes Grok AI Chabot Available for Developers and Researchers in Open-Source Mode.

The report also highlighted that Apple and Google are actively discussing using Gemini AI for GenAI. The report said that Apple is seeking to license Gemini AI to power some of the features of its upcoming iPhone software in 2024. According to the report by Reuters, Apple, Google, and OpenAI did not comment on such developments; however, the report said that it is highly unlikely to see any deal announced until June 2024, likely during Apple's WWC (Worldwide Developers Conference). ‘MyMutualFundGPT’: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Launches Gen AI-Based Search Assist Tool for Investors.

According to some reports, Apple needed to catch up to the development of its own AI software to compete with companies like Microsoft, Google or Microsoft-backed OpenAI. However, previous reports highlighted that Apple could introduce new features to its Siri assistant. As per reports, the tech giant has long lagged behind the competitors like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Apple's collaboration with Google and Gemini could offer customers new features besides artificial intelligence features for calling, taking notes and doing similar simple tasks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).