After launching the iPhone 13 Series, Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone SE 2022 model. The upcoming handset will be introduced as the successor to the iPhone SE 2nd-gen and is tentatively named as iPhone SE 3. As per a report, the Cupertino based tech giant plans to launch the affordable iPhone SE with decent upgrades and 5G connectivity. According to the Macotakara blog, the handset will carry a similar design and dimensions as that of the iPhone SE 2020. Apple Rolls Out iOS 15.0.2 Update With Bug & Security Fixes

In terms of specifications, iPhone SE 3 is expected to be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset. However, other reports have claimed that it will be powered by an A14 Bionic processor. It might sport the same 4.7-inch LCD display as its predecessor and could retain Touch ID and home button.

Apple iPhone SE 3 is speculated to be launched in March or April and will be an important device as the company plans to drop its Mini model from its flagship lineup. The handset is also said to debut in the Indian market. Apart from this, nothing more is known about iPhone SE 3 aka iPhone SE 2022.

