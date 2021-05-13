Asus, the Taiwanese smartphone maker officially launched its ZenFone 8 Series in Europe and Taiwan. ZenFone 8 Series consists of ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip devices. Asus ZenFone 8 is priced at EUR 670 (approximately Rs 59,600) for the base model but it will be made available at an introductory price of EUR 600 (Rs 53,400). On the other hand, ZenFone 8 Flip costs EUR 800 (approximately Rs 71,200) for the base model. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Launching Today Globally, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

In terms of specifications, the ZenFone 8 phone features a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main shooter with a Sony IMX686 sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX363 sensor.

Meet the new #ASUS #Zenfone8 Witness the launch of compact performer. Join us live on May 13, 1am(UTC+8)! More info at: https://t.co/5E3WCMjzAc https://t.co/DLZOUecGMq — ASUS (@ASUS) May 12, 2021

At the front, there is a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The smartphone comes in four RAM - 6GB, 8GB, 12GB and 16GB and three storage options - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick charge 4.0 and OD charging.

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip flaunts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64MP main snapper with a Sony IMX686 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-lens with Sony IMX363 sensor and an 8MP telephoto snapper. The rear flip camera module rotates 180 degrees to the top and acts selfie cameras. The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Both ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processors.

