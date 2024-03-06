Mumbai, March 6: Microsoft is reportedly ending the support for Android Apps on Windows which will stop users from installing new Android apps on PCs. Windows 11 users will not be able to download and install the new Android applications using Windows Subsystems for Android (WSA). The installed apps can be accessible for a year until Microsoft completely ends support in March 2025. In 2021, the company announced support for Android apps on Windows 11.

According to a report by Business Standard, the tech giant confirmed that it will provide the technical support to the users who have installed the Amazon Appstore and Android Apps in Windows 11 for a year. However, starting from March 5, 2025, the support will end for both these options. The report also highlighted that Amazon also annoucned that developers will not be able to submit new apps for the Windows 11, however the developers can provide new update for existing apps until the deadline. iOS 17.4 Features: Apple Releases New iOS Update With Improvement, Security Enhancement and Third-Party App Store Support; Check More Details.

Microsoft reportedly said that from March 6, 2025, the Windows 11 users will not find Amazon Appstore or apps related to it in the Microsoft Store. The company said that the previously installed Amazon Appstore will work along with new updates.

According to a report by Engadget, a Microsoft spokesperson clarified that the termination of the Amazon Appstore and Android Apps from Windows 11 is a part of company's commitment to meet the needs of the evolving customer needs. The company spokesperson further added that the the company regularly "introduces update to its product offerings" including new technical innovations and ecosystem. The report further added that the Microsoft will look forward to bringing best experiences and apps to the Windows. Artificial Intelligence Powered Platform Louisa AI Secures ‘USD 5 Million’ Funding To Enhance Its Technology.

The report said that Microsoft is going forward with AI and may see the past attempts of making Windows better touch-focused platform not worth spending resources upon. It also highlighted that the discontinuation could be due to the people looking for Android apps on Windows for a complete Google Play Store experience, not expecting inferior selection like Amazon Appstore.

