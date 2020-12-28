As a farewell to 2020, Flipkart, the e-commerce giant has organised its Electronics sale 2020. The sale has been live since December 26, 2020 and will end tonight. During this sale, several smartphones are being offered with attractive discounts. The e-commerce has partnered with ICICI Bank to provide buyers with up to 10 percent instant discount on credit cards & EMI transactions. Let's take a look at the top best deals from this Electronics Sale 2020. Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale 2020: Best Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, Smartwatches, TVs & Appliances Announced.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro -

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is being sold at Rs 79,999 for the 64GB variant whereas the 512GB model is listed at Rs 1,40,300. The 64GB initially costs Rs 1,06,600. Sale offers include 10 percent off on ICICI Bank credit cards up to Rs 1,000, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards and exchange offer up to Rs 13,200.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Google Pixel 4a -

Pixel 4a is available for Rs 31,999 on Flipkart for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The smartphone gets 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI Rs 3,556 per month, standard EMI option and up to Rs 13,200 off on exchange deals. The handset comes with a 5.81-inch FHD+ display, a single 12.2MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Google Pixel 4a Launch (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

Poco X3-

Poco X3 device is being offered at Rs 15,999 for the 64GB model whereas the 128GB variant costs Rs 16,999. The handset is listed with 10 percent off on ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards and up to Rs 13,200 off via exchange deal.

Poco X3 Launched in India at Rs 16,999 (Photo Credits: Poco India)

Oppo F17 Pro -

Oppo F17 Pro is also being sold at a discounted price of Rs 21,490 for the 8GB RAM & 128GB model. This offer is one of the best offers on Oppo smartphones. The device gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ display, a 48MP quad rear camera, a 16MP dual front camera setup, MediaTek Helio P95 chipset and more.

Oppo F17 Pro (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In addition to this, smartphones such as iPhone XR, Realme 7, Oppo Reno2 F, Realme 7 Pro Motorola One Fusion+ and several other phones are being offered with a decent discount on Flipkart.

