Popular e-commerce site Flipkart has started an internship program called 'Launchpad' for students in Tier II cities and beyond. The 45-day paid internship will pay a remuneration of approximately Rs 500 per day. The company aims to train students in basic skills in the supply chain management. This internship program has been launched few days ahead of the flagship Big Billion Day sale which begins on October 16 this year. If you are a student or know someone who would be interested in working and earning side by side, read on to know all details about this paid internship. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: E-Commerce Giant Offers Early Access to Buyers for Pre-Booking Products at Re 1 Ahead of Its Sale.

As per Flipkart's official statement, "The program will shape India’s future workforce in various essential supply chain roles, which will help in creating an ecosystem of well-qualified, well-trained, and skilled professionals in the long run." The student will learn the process that forms the backbone of e-commerce, a field that has been growing since last few years. The company is working with educational institutes across 21 locations to select students who would work at their centres. While interning, the company also assures of following strict practices of health and safety given the situation of the pandemic. There will be a mandatory Thermal screening and students must have the Aarogya Setu app.

How to Apply for Flipkart's Launchpad Internship Programme?

Flipkart is working in collaboration with educational institutions in 21 locations that include Binola, Haryana, Bhiwandi, Uluberia and Dankuni (West Bengal) and Malur, Medchal and Telangana. The internship program will be rolled out in the upcoming festive season. So one would have to get in touch with their respective colleges first instead of directly contacting Flipkart. If you are a student living in any of the Tier II cities then you have an opportunity to intern with the company.

It will be a paid internship with approximately Rs 500 per day. It is subject to change based on local state and labour laws. It can go as high as Rs 600 per day too.

This is not the first time the company has come up with the internship project. Last year, the internship program saw the participation of over 2,000 students from across the country.

