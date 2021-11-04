Flipkart, the e-commerce company, has introduced the 'Love It or Return It' scheme for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphones. Under this programme, customers will be eligible to experience both devices for 15 days and they can return the phones, if they are dissatisfied for any reason. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Apple iPhone 12 Now Available From Rs 53,999; Check Other Smartphone Offers Here.

If you initiate a return request, a quality check will be done by Flipkart to make sure the phone is in working condition and then you will receive the amount back to your bank account. It is important to note that buyers only from Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Vadodara can avail this offer via the Flipkart app.

Many premium smartphone buyers like to buy it by visiting the retail store. With this programme, Flipkart aims at solving the common disadvantage of buying a smartphone online.

To return a Galaxy Flip3 or Galaxy Z Fold3 device, you will have to click on the request web link shared by Flipkart. Then you will be asked to enter the IMEI number to login, bank details for the successful return request submission. Then a ticket will be generated and an email will be sent for you to download an app for the diagnosis of the handset to make sure its working. Then a logistics person will contact you for the pick schedule of the purchased handset.

